SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — San Rafael detectives have arrested four suspects including the alleged gunman in a Canal District shooting last weekend that left the victim paralyzed, authorities announced Sunday.

Police said Jose Alejandro Delacruz, a 22-year-old resident of Richmond; Daisy Elizabeth Rodriguez, a 24-year-old resident of San Rafael; Edwin Gramajo Reyes, a 20-year-old resident of Fairfax and Brayan Daniel Morales Escobar, a 24-year-old resident of Petaluma, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting.

Delacruz has been booked at the Marin County Jail on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has been booked on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting a crime charges.

Morales Escobar and Gramajo Reyes have been booked on aiding and abetting a crime charges.

Investigators said that officers responded to the area of Canal St. at Novato St. on Jan. 23 at about 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where his wounds have left him paralyzed.

Based on the initial investigation and witness interviews, police said, it appeared there was a verbal altercation between the victim and Delacruz as they walked down Canal Street towards Novato Street. The two men knew each other.

Investigators said as the pair continued down Canal Street, they came upon a vehicle occupied by two people parked in a driveway. The female driver, later identified as Rodriguez, stepped out of the vehicle and yelled to Delacruz to shoot the victim.

He shot the victim, got into the vehicle and they fled the scene.

Later that evening, officers located Rodriguez driving in a different car in the area of 330 Bellam Blvd. A traffic stop was made on her vehicle and she was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives continued to investigate and eventually identified two additional people — Morales Escobar and Gramajo Reyes — who assisted after the commission of the crime. Detectives believe that Morales Escobar assisted in concealing evidence that was used in the shooting and that Gramajo Reyes was a passenger who witnessed the shooting and assisted in concealing evidence after the fact.

As the investigation continued, Detectives were able to identify Delacruz as the suspect who shot the victim. A Richmond Police officer located Delacruz as a passenger in a vehicle in North Richmond on Saturday. He was arrested.