SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There is growing outrage at newly elected representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over her conspiracy theory involving the devastating and deadly Camp Fire.

In a now deleted Facebook post, the controversial Republican freshman representative speculated that the fire, which killed 85 people in 2018 in Butte County, was started by a space laser connected to the Rothschild family, a wealthy Jewish family at the heart of many anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The blaze that leveled the town of Paradise was later traced to PG&E electrical equipment.

North Bay Democrats Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman represent areas hit hard by recent fires in Napa and Sonoma counties. They issued a joint state saying in part:

“These comments made by our colleague from Georgia are not only false and nonsensical, but downright disrespectful. They are an insult to the firefighters in Butte County, our district, and across California who have lost their lives fighting fires like the Camp Fire.”

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who represents Paradise, had no comment, but an aide told the LA Times:

“Congressman LaMalfa believes that poor forest management practices advocated by misguided environmentalists have caused dangerous fuel loads and increasingly severe western wildfires.”

Greene is one of the former president’s loudest supporters. She has promoted false QAnon conspiracy theories.

She’s also come under fire for suggesting the Sandy Hook and Parkland School shootings were staged, and indicating support for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She’s now facing calls to resign and a long shot bid to expel her from congress.

Oakland Representative Barbara Lee reacted to Greene on Sunday:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is an example of the enemy within. So we have to be extremely concerned about those within, but also those outside of the capitol,” she told KPIX 5. “This didn’t just start January 6th. These groups are organized, and they’re very clear in terms of their message trying to deny that Joe Biden won the election, and they’re trying to engage an attempted coup, and they’re doing this by any means necessary.”

For her part, Rep. Greene is calling the push to expel her from office a “witch hunt.”