PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — Construction will begin on Pittsburg’s very first Chick-fil-A restaurant and while fans of the chain known for chicken sandwiches are happy, nearby businesses are concerned about long lines of cars once it opens.

The new restaurant at 4701 Century Boulevard will become the chain’s second location in Contra Costa County. A location in Walnut Creek is known for being perpetually busy.

“It’s not just another fast food place,” said assistant city manager Jordan Davis. “In our conversations with Chick-fil-A, they place a high emphasis on working with the community.”

Chick-fil-A is so successful that they are also known for their long line of cars for takeout at other locations, including those in the Bay Area. While traffic issues have been amplified by COVID restrictions, there’s no denying lots of folks want their chicken.

“I’m a little worried because the intersection over there is a little chaotic over there,” said Rianna, a manager at the nearby PetSmart. “So I’m hopefully going to see how they design the parking lot won’t be too chaotic. There’s a lot of space so I’m hopeful it’ll be planned well but, we’ll see what happens.”

A Jo-Ann’s fabrics and crafts store is also close to the new site. “I’m excited for Chick-fil-A to come but I think traffic is going to be little crazy in our parking lot,” said store clerk Ashley Rannes.

City officials said the restaurant’s new neighbors should not worry. “Their lines go get quite long. You know, in reviewing the design and the layout of this particular use, a lot of time and effort was put in by our Planning Division to ensure that there is adequate space,” Davis told KPIX 5.

Construction may take six months to complete.