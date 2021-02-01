SANTA CLARA (BCN) – California’s Great America in Santa Clara announced Thursday that the amusement park would reopen with limited capacity on May 22, 2021.

“We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” read a statement on Great America’s website.

New COVID-19 safety measures will require guests to plan their visits in advance, to download the park mobile app to their phones, to pass health screenings and temperature checks before entering the park and to use contactless payment methods like credit cards, Apple Pay or Android Pay.

All guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth except while dining at a table or bench. Also, guests will be asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from other groups and to wash their hands every 20 minutes.

“As a reminder, all 2020 Pre-K, Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) have been extended through the 2021 Season, according to pass type,” the park announced. “Unused 2020 park admission tickets are also valid through September 6, 2021.”

