SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Officials at Santa Clara University have warned students of possible suspensions for violating COVID-19 protocols after photos surfaced of a recent frat party with dozens of people in attendance.

Photos posted on an Instagram account called “@snitchscu” showed a large backyard gathering at the California Phi house. According to The Santa Clara student newspaper, the party drew more than 75 people.

“While most students have done an excellent job abiding by the important health directives, it is disappointing that others have blatantly disregarded those directives, to the detriment of other community members,” university provost Lisa Kloppenberg and vice provost for student life Jeanne Rosenberger said in an email to the student body last week. The school’s Office of Student Life said they have received complaints from large gatherings and are actively following up.

Officials warned that students that are holding gatherings violating county health orders, or failing to abide by recommendations on quarantine and isolation could face fines of $500, along with suspension from the school.

“To be clear — the University expects all students to follow the health directives. Failure to do so has consequences,” officials said.

KPIX 5 has reached out to Santa Clara University for comment on the consequences the fraternity might face.