LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) — A South Bay school district at the center of a vaccine controversy on Monday began welcoming elementary school kids back into the classroom to resume in-person learning.

The Los Gatos Unified School District has been focused on distance learning since last March, so the anticipation and planning to reopen schools was huge.

“I’m super excited!” one student told KPIX.

It was a big day at Blossom Hill Elementary in Los Gatos. As the district phases students back to school for in-person learning, the children are adjusting to a whole new set up.

“The gates are laid out by grade level at this point. When the children enter, they have their temperatures taken and they sanitize their hand,” said principal Lisa Reynolds. “And there’s social distancing markers all around the school.”

300 of the school’s 500 students will return to school two days a week and attend class via Zoom the other days. Grades K-2 and 6th Grade Cohort A returned Monday, with grades 3-5 and 6th Grade Cohort B set to return Monday, Feb. 8.

Grades 7 and up are set to remain in remote learning until the case rate comes down. But even as Santa Clara County sits squarely in the purple tier, the parents KPIX 5 talked to are glad to be back.

“Our teachers have been phenomenal and they’ve done a great job with Zoom, but I know that they’re all excited to have that energy in the classroom together and to be able to ask questions in a different way,” said parent Melissa Crow.

“We are so excited and happy. He was a little nervous last night, but overall, he’s very excited,” said parent Beth Ji.

As for teachers and staff, 65 of them were vaccinated last week with their first dose at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, even though they weren’t next in line. That drew criticism from some.

The hospital’s CEO apologized, but the Los Gatos Unified superintendent defended the decision. He said the district believed the hospital was given the green light to vaccinate educators.

Case rates have to be at seven per 100,000 or fewer for Grades 7 and up to go back to in-person learning.