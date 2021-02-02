SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Should grocery store workers get hazard pay? That’s the question the San Jose City Council is trying to answer at their Tuesday night city council meeting.

Council members will discuss a plan that would require large grocery store chains to pay workers an extra $3 per hour in hazard pay.

Grocery stores are one of the essential businesses that have never closed during the pandemic shutdowns. Workers are still showing up every day to keep shelves stocked.

“This is a very important way to lift some folks up who are really giving of themselves to benefit us,” said San Jose City Councilmember Sergio Jimenez.

He proposed paying grocery store workers $3 an hour in hazard pay. He says the average grocery store worker in San Jose right now makes $18 an hour, so if this proposal passes, workers would make an average of $21 an hour.

“That isn’t a massive jump. These people are not going out and buying boats and new vehicles because of this,” said Jimenez.

The Oakland City Council earlier Tuesday voted to mandate grocery employers temporarily pay workers an additional $5 per hour in hazard pay.

The California Grocers Association, which represents larger grocery store chains, released a statement regarding the possible impact of the move by Oakland officials.

“Extra pay mandates will have severe unintended consequences on not only grocers, but on their workers and their customers,” said California Grocers Association President and CEO Ron Fong. “A $5/hour extra pay mandate amounts to a 28 percent increase in labor costs. That’s huge. Grocers will not be able to absorb those costs and negative repercussions are unavoidable.”

The statement warned that the mandated pay increase would increase the price of food, citing a recent study that such an increase “would amount to a $400/year increase in grocery costs for a family of four.”

If approved in San Jose, the hazard pay mandate would only apply to workers at large chain grocery stores, not smaller local markets.

Other San Jose city council members argued this kind of a pay bump could have unintended consequences.

“I’m just really worried about people losing hours, losing their jobs. I’m worried about stores closing,” said Councilmember Dev Davis.

That’s exactly what happened in Long Beach where two grocery stores — Ralphs and Food for Less — announced they’d be closing after the City of Long Beach passed a $4 per hour hazard pay ordinance there.

“We don’t know what the outcome is going to be and I’m just worried about more people losing their jobs,” said Davis.

If San Jose does approve the extra pay at the Tuesday night meeting, it would go into effect immediately and then would be reassessed in 120 days.