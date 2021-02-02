FRESNO (CBS SF) – COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for about 1,000 employees at a Foster Farms poultry plant in Fresno.
According to a company statement, first doses of the Moderna vaccine are being offered workers at the Cherry Avenue processing facility this week. Foster Farms said it expects most employees would participate in the vaccination program.
“This vaccination program marks the first large scale effort to vaccinate a workforce at a major food processing facility in Fresno County,” a Foster Farms spokesperson said Tuesday.
Vaccines are being distributed in partnership with the Fresno Department of Public Health and Vons Pharmacy. The company said they hope the partnership would be a model on distributing vaccines in the state’s food processing industry.
California is in the midst of Phase 1B Tier One of vaccination distribution, which includes food and agricultural workers, education and childcare and emergency services workers, along with individuals 65 and older.
According to Fresno CBS affiliate KGPE-TV, health officials began distributing vaccines to agricultural workers last week. But supplies remain limited and officials urged the state for additional vaccines.
Workers at the Foster Farms facility are expected to receive their second doses of the vaccine in early March.