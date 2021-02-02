FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police were looking for a missing, at-risk woman in Fremont who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Fremont police said Erin Lai, 25, was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday near the 48000 block of Purpleleaf St. According to police, Lai suffers from an unknown mental health issue and there is concern for her safety.

Lai is described as Asian, with short black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, purple pajama pants, and no shoes.

She left her wallet, ID, keys, and cell phone at the Purpleleaf residence where she was staying with her brother. She may have headed towards the skate park in Fremont, Niles area, Mission Peak, or the Great Mall in Milpitas.

Anyone who sees her was urged to call Fremont police or text FREMONTPD, followed by your message, to 888777.