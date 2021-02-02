OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A group in Oakland is providing a new way for people to celebrate Black history and Black culture this month.

For the past several years the non-profit organization Black Joy Parade has put on the event that shares its name every February. Last year, the parade drew 25,000 people.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled this year’s event, organizers are putting on what’s being described as a free “hybrid in-person and virtual” treasure hunt instead.

“It takes you to Black-owned businesses, historic sites, some art pieces you’ve probably never seen before,” explained Black Joy Parade founder and CEO Elisha Greenwell. “There’s 11 stops all throughout Oakland. At the end you get a prize for completing it, but really the prize is to get to see and experience and sometimes be reminded of all the black beauty that exists in our community year-round.”

You can find out more about the Black Joy Parade at the organization’s website and register for the treasure hunt online.