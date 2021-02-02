SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco arrested a man after a shooting in the city’s Portola District left a man injured on Monday night, police said.
Officers first learned of the shooting around 9:25 p.m. near the corner of Felton and Hamilton streets.
According to police, the 20-year-old victim allegedly got into a struggle with a suspect. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect was described as a 20-year-old man and officers were able to arrest him. Police have not released the suspect’s name.
