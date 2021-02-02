SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials have begun to aggressively roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to California residents, but there currently is not enough vaccine available for all 40 million Californians to receive an inoculation at once.

So officials have come up with a multi-tiered eligibility process. Currently, the state is in the first stage of distribution. Some counties may adjust their tiers to match their most pressing needs.

The state vaccination website can be found at: https://www.calvax.org/. Additionally, the state has set up the MyTurn.CA.gov website that is being used for a pilot vaccination rollout program in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The site will soon be available for use across California.

Sign up in your county to be alerted when you can receive a vaccination:

Major Healthcare Systems:

Starting on Thursday, February 11, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across California for those who are eligible. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

California State Vaccination Tiers:

Tier 1A

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

1B Tier One

Individuals 75 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — education (teachers), childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture

1B Tier Two

Individuals 65-74 years of age

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services, critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk — incarcerated, homeless

Tier 1C

Individuals 50 -64 years of age

People 16-49 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services, government operations / community-based essential functions

Tier 1D