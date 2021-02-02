SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed that an elderly at-risk man who had not been seen for nearly a week was found at an East Bay hospital over the weekend.

Last week, investigators said 79-year-old Ulysses Green was seen leaving his home on the 400 block of 31st Avenue in the city’s Outer Richmond on January 21. He was reported missing on Tuesday and is considered at-risk due to his age and medical conditions.

The police department tweeted that he had been located at a hospital in the East Bay over the weekend after being recognized by hospital staff.

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️ Mr. Ulysses Green was located in an East Bay hospital over the weekend. Hospital staff recognized Mr. Green from news reports. Mr. Green’s family was notified, and they are grateful that he was found. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 3, 2021

Police said that Green’s family had been notified and that they were grateful he was found safe.