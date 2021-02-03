ALAMEDA (CBS SF/BCN) — Alameda police requested the public’s help Wednesday identifying a driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
The driver struck a woman crossing at the intersection of Park Street and Otis Drive about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The driver, in a white or light-colored sedan, “made no attempts to stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on Otis Drive.”
The woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Officers are investigating leads to identify and locate the driver. They asked witnesses to call (510) 337-8340 and reference case number 21-00346.
