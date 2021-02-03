SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART service in San Francisco is recovering from an equipment problem on a train at the 16th Street Mission station Wednesday afternoon that caused major delays.

The SFBARTalert Twitter account initially posted about the equipment problem at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, saying there was a 20-minute delay for passengers traveling towards the East Bay due to a train at that station.

The transit agency updated the situation about ten minutes later, upgrading the issue to a “major delay.”

The 511.org Twitter account also posted about the delay shortly before 1 p.m. The 511.org website offers a page with suggestions for commuters to get around transit delays.

The SFBARTalert Twitter posted that service was recovering from the equipment problem as of about 1:22 p.m., but that there were major residual delays in all directions on the San Francisco line.

