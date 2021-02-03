LIVERMORE (KPIX) — The pandemic economy has claimed another beloved business forced to close its doors.

Campo Di Bocce Restaurant and Bar was the anchor at the Livermore Shopping Plaza in the Ruby Hill neighborhood and a staple in the community for 15 years, according to several longtime customers.

When the pandemic canceled Madelyne Gold’s senior ball last year, she and her friends came to Campo Di Bocce for a scaled down dinner.

“Campo Di Bocce covered our tab for us and gave us free desserts, you know, and just really made us feel welcome. They took pictures for us and just really gave us the experience that we never got, which was really special,” said Gold. “It was always just such a friendly atmosphere there and it feels kind of like home.”

The beloved Italian restaurant posted on its website, “It is with a heavy heart to announce that Campo Di Bocce of Livermore has made the extremely difficult decision…”

The owners said the continual shutdowns, lockdowns and constant changing of the rules during the pandemic finally took their toll.

They thanked loyal customers for making Campo Di Bocce a household name. It was also popular among bocce enthusiasts. They hosted four National Bocce Championships and memorable events with former NFL coaches John Madden and Steve Mariucci.

Nearby, Beautiful From Head 2 Toe salon owner owner Debbie Bankhead-Meiers says Campo Di Bocce closed most recently when the stay-at-home order came down in December.

“Being a business owner, that second one was a huge hit, especially around Christmas time they always had big parties that happened there and that didn’t happen, so that affected their economy of course,” Bankhead-Meiers said.

Bankhead-Meiers also shared countless memories with loved ones at the restaurant.

“Unfortunately, since they’ve left we’ve actually taken a hit as a business owner, with the rents and the common areas and maintenance charges,” she added. “There was always someone here and now it’s just completely dead and it’s sad.”

The restaurant’s website states that its Fremont location is also permanently closed. Its Los Gatos site will stay temporarily closed at least through February.