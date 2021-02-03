FREMONT (CBS SF) — Doctors successfully reattached a Fremont man’s severed thumb after his roommate allegedly cut it off during an altercation. After a week-long search, the roommate was arrested, Tuesday, on charges including ‘mayhem.’

According to police, it all began last week, when officers responded to a report of an attack in the 34000 block of Blackstone Way and discovered a man whose thumb had been cut off with an unknown object during a fight.

Fremont Fire Department emergency responders collected the body part and transported it, along with the victim, to a nearby hospital.

Investigators began searching for the suspect, 28-year-old William Robinson, and found him on Tuesday at the EZ8 Motel, in Newark, where he was taken into custody.

Police said Robinson is also facing charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an incident, last June, where he allegedly rammed a witness with his car after stealing goods from Walmart.

According to police, Robinson has long history of arrests on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of switch blades and metal knuckles, domestic violence, drugs, stolen vehicles and identity theft.

Robinson was booked into Santa Rita Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for February 4.