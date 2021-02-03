OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland police and family members have issued a plea to the public for information leading to the suspect who gunned down Patrick Scott Jr. as he waited at a neighborhood bus stop in February 2018.

Scott was waiting at a bus stop at 62nd and Market streets near his home on the way to his grandmother’s house when someone approached him and fired multiple shots.

On 2/3/19 Patrick Scott was fatally shot by an unknown person while waiting for a bus at 62nd & Market Streets. The FBI & #Oakland Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $30k for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. Homicide Section 510-238-3821 pic.twitter.com/11FqkTK3rB — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 3, 2021

“February 3rd between the time of 10:20 a.m. and 10:26 a.m., my baby was murdered,” said his mother, Carol Ferguson Jones on a video posted on Twitter by OPD. “I was folding his clothes, getting ready to put them in his room and I heard gunshots.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the one of more suspects involved. Oakland Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $10,000 for information.

Jones said her son was a ‘gentle giant.”

“He didn’t bother nobody,” she said of the former McClymonds High football player. “He got along with everybody. If you didn’t know him, he wasn’t going to speak or talk with you. He was just a quiet person.”

“After three years, the murder of Patrick still weighs heavily on the hearts of those in this community,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. “We again encourage the public to come forward with information that may help us solve this crime.”

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan E. Manheimer added, “We will continue our efforts with our law enforcement partners and ask for community assistance to help us solve this case by identifying and arresting those responsible. We always seek justice for our families.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the FBI’s San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400.