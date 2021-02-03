PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested two San Francisco men Tuesday morning in after officers found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel, police said.

Officers initially responded around. 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of Lakeville Highway on a report of a stolen vehicle and learned that a Honda had been stolen while parked in front of a home.

Shortly afterward, officers spotted the stolen Honda in the parking lot of the nearby Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Petaluma hotel on Baywood Drive with a GMC truck parked nearby with various tools and other items in the truck bed, police said.

A man later identified as Vincent Rathe, 32, was standing next to the truck and David Wesser, 34, was in the front seat of the truck, and officers learned via a records check that both men had warrants out for their arrests, according to police.

Officers found the key to the stolen Honda as well as a key fob for a Dodge truck nearby that had also been reported stolen. Rathe was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle and his outstanding warrants, while Wesser was booked for his two outstanding warrants, police said.

