MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) — Morgan Hill police announced Wednesday that the department is providing a $5,000 reward for information about a fatal shooting last May.

Michael Duran, 18, died after being shot while driving with a female passenger on the Butterfield Boulevard overpass above Railroad Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on May 29. Someone pulled alongside Duran’s vehicle and fired several shots, according to police.

The passenger was not hit by the gunfire but suffered minor injuries, while Duran suffered a head wound and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver-colored sedan with multiple people inside and it was last seen speeding away north on Butterfield Boulevard.

Morgan Hill police and the non-profit organization Mothers Against Murder are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4894 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.

