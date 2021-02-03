SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco police are seeking help locating a woman missing since last Thursday and considered at risk.
Patricia Burrows was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue and is “known to frequent the Tenderloin and South of Market areas,” police said.
“Patricia is considered ‘at-risk’ due to medical concerns and a potential need for medication, police said in an announcement.
Burrows is 5-foot-1, 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police said anyone seeing Burrows should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.