SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An armed suspect has been arrested at Westfield Valley Fair Mall after San Jose police said a person had been live streaming information on social media about “shooting up” a mall.

The department’s media relations Twitter account posted about the incident at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday evening. The first post said that the male suspect was streaming on an unnamed social media platform about shooting up a mall.

The post said the suspect was quickly tracked and found to be at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall located at the San Jose/Santa Clara border.

At approximately 4:00pm our department received information that a male suspect was streaming information on social media regarding ‘shooting up’ a mall. The suspects location was quickly tracked and he was found to be at the Valley Fair Mall. pic.twitter.com/djcQWp4kq9 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021

Police subsequently tweeted that the suspect had “a very distinct appearance, including a loud hair color.”

Police said officers responded to the Valley Fair Mall and planned out how to locate and apprehend the suspect while being conscious of public safety at the shopping center.

Within 45 minutes of arriving, officers found the suspect and took him into custody “before he could inflict harm on innocent shoppers,” police said. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm, according to police.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

