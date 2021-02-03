SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An armed male suspect was arrested at Valley Fair Mall Wednesday after San Jose police got a tip that he was live streaming information on social media about “shooting up” a mall.

The department’s media relations Twitter account posted about the incident at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday evening. The first post said that the male suspect was streaming on an unnamed social media platform about shooting up a mall.

At approximately 4:00pm our department received information that a male suspect was streaming information on social media regarding ‘shooting up’ a mall. The suspects location was quickly tracked and he was found to be at the Valley Fair Mall. pic.twitter.com/djcQWp4kq9 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021

Police subsequently tweeted that the suspect had “a very distinct appearance, including a loud hair color.”

Steve Aponte, public information officer for the San Jose Police Department, later told reporters that the department had received the tip from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, who informed them about the suspect making threats while livestreaming on Snapchat.

Aponte said police worked with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office to track the suspect, determining his location was the Valley Far Mall. Aponte said the suspect was described as an adult male wearing dark clothing with shoulder-length hair that was purple in color.

Police said officers responded to the Valley Fair Mall and planned out how to locate and apprehend the suspect while being conscious of public safety at the shopping center.

Within 45 minutes of arriving, officers found the suspect and took him into custody “before he could inflict harm on innocent shoppers,” police said. The suspect was found in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

“Working with mall security, officers formulated a tactical plan, ensuring public safety and keeping the safety of the people in the mall in mind, went through the mall, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody without incident,” said Aponte.

He said that police worked with mall security to evacuate some patrons from the mall while making sure not to start a panic during the incident.

Aponte thanked the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office for notifying San Jose police of the potential threat and Santa Clara police, who also responded to the mall and assisted in the investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Arriving KPIX 5 reporter Devin Fehely noted that police still had a perimeter established around the southwest area of the mall near the Macy’s Men’s store the Safeway as of about 6:15 p.m.

Aponte said that police were still interviewing witnesses and investigating a suspect vehicle at the mall, though he noted a warrant still needed to be obtained before officers could search the vehicle.