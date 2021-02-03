SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old Hayward man was in custody Wednesday after his SUV crashed into three other vehicles while he was attempting to elude San Leandro police, but the incident has left investigators with a bit of a mystery on their hands.

San Leandro police said Bryant Abernathy has been arrested on firearms and vehicle code related charges. While it was later determined that the SUV he was driving was not related to the initial burglary call, it was unclear why Abernathy was traveling at such a high-rate of speed to avoid a traffic stop.

According to police, the Tuesday afternoon incident began with a 911 call of a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Callan Ave.

The caller told police that the suspect had fled in a brown SUV. Responding officers spotted a SUV matching the description as it raced through San Leandro streets in a frantic effort to escape police.

Because of the high speeds involved, officers chose not to engage in a pursuit. A short later, they responded to a crash at Bancroft Ave. and Oakes Blvd.

The SUV had collided with a total of three other vehicles, one of which was occupied. The force of the collision flipped the SUV several times before it came to a rest in the 600 block of Oakes Blvd.

Abernathy was transported to a trauma hospital. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured. Officers also located a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun during a search of the SUV.