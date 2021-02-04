SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 99-year-old man who went missing in Santa Clara Thursday afternoon has been located, according to a Santa Clara police spokesperson.
The man, Lan Do, is undergoing a medical evaluation Thursday evening before he is reunited with his family.
Do, who has medical issues which made him at risk and also because of his age, was last seen in the east lobby of Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
