SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sutter Health announced Thursday that it is now offering COVID-19 appointments to patients 65 and older, as rollout of the shots continues to expand.

“At this time, we are prioritizing our patients who are 65-plus years of age and community healthcare workers. These populations are at greatest risk, according to CDC guidance,” the company said in a statement.

Sutter, one of the largest healthcare networks in Northern California, said it is also scaling up large-scale vaccination clinics and several are already operational.

The announcement from Sutter Health comes as health officials in Santa Clara County announced all residents 65 and older can now schedule shots, regardless of provider.

Sutter patients who are eligible can schedule appointments through their online portal. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 844-987-6115, but the health provider stressed that wait times would take longer than normal and not everyone who is eligible will be able to make an appointment right away.

Patients are also being told not to contact their primary healthcare provider because they are not able to book appointments or provide scheduling exceptions.