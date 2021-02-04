OAKLAND (BCN) — The MacArthur BART station in Oakland is now fully open again after a southbound Berryessa-bound train hit someone on the tracks Thursday afternoon.
The person was rescued from the tracks, but BART officials did not immediately provide an update on their condition.
BART initially issued an alert shortly before 2:10 p.m. about the station closure prompted by the medical emergency.
