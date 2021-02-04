FREMONT (BCN) — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a delivery truck on Mission Boulevard in Fremont on Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 7:04 a.m. to the crash reported on Mission Boulevard at Mayhews Road and first responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the truck driver was heading west on Mayhews and went into the intersection, where the motorcyclist going north on Mission hit the driver’s side of the truck.
The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The Alameda County coroner’s bureau will release the motorcyclist’s name following notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s traffic unit at (510) 790-6800.
