DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A number of companies who have produced Super Bowl ads for decades aren’t doing it this year, but one Texas native and Grammy Award-nominated pop star is part of a campaign that is using humor and technology to raise awareness about diabetes.

Nick Jonas, who has Type 1 diabetes, is making his Super Bowl commercial debut talking about the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring technology.

The ad, which will air after the first quarter of Sunday’s game, shows the singer as he looks today but then turns him into an old man and relates the futuristic representation to the ‘antiquated’ traditional finger stick that has long been used to help monitor and manage diabetes.

After years of advocacy, Nick wanted to take the message to one of the world’s biggest stages to raise awareness about the technology available for people with diabetes.

Nick was born in Dallas, but he and his brothers — Frankie, Joe and Kevin — were raised in New Jersey. Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, now live in Los Angeles.