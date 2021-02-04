OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of attacking three people, including a man in his 90s, in the city’s Chinatown last weekend.

Officers responded to the assaults, which all took place along the 800 block of Harrison Street, around noon on January 31.

Police said the suspect first pushed a 91-year-old man from behind to the ground. The victim was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect then pushed approached a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman from behind and pushed both of them to the ground, resulting in the woman losing consciousness, police said. Both victims were also treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was last seen heading westbound on 9th Street.

The suspect is being described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5’6″ to 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds. Surveillance photos showed the suspect was wearing a black and blue hoodie, tan pants, a face covering and gray tennis shoes with light green soles.

Residents and merchants in Oakland’s Chinatown have been dealing with a recent rise in violent robberies and assaults, with the Asian-American community being targeted in particular.

Crime Stoppers has offered up to $7,500 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the case. Businesses and residents are being urged to check surveillance video for potential footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s felony assault unit at 510-238-3426.