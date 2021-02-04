PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – Three people were sent to the hospital and a home was heavily damaged resulting from a fire that broke out in Pleasanton early Thursday morning.
According to firefighters, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a home on Driftwood Way around 6:50 a.m., saying they found “heavy fire” at the residence.
Firefighters said they were able to evacuate three residents from the home. The residents were treated at the scene for minor to moderate injuries before being transported to the hospital.
About an hour later, the fire was brought under control, firefighters said. No firefighters were injured.
Damage is initially estimated at $850,000.
Firefighters said the cause has not been determined. A joint investigation with firefighters, the Pleasanton Police Department and the Alameda Arson Task Force is underway.