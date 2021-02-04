SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have a released security camera video of a wrong-way driver striking and killing a bicyclist in downtown Sunday morning as they ask for the public’s help identifying the driver.

In the short video clip, the driver of a black pickup truck can be seen veering across two lanes of traffic and driving north in the southbound lanes of South First Street before striking the cyclist.

“The vehicle in the video is seen striking the victim and then just continues driving in the wrong direction on South First Street,” said SJPD Officer Steven Aponte.

Detectives say they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a black Chevy Silverado, possibly model year 2016 or 2017.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Jose Francisco Gastelum.

Homeless advocates say it appear the victim lived in an encampment near the crash.

“It’s a child of God who was killed. He’s a human being. No matter what the circumstances are, we’re all accountable for our actions,” says Pastor Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate.

The police department is asking for the public’s help locating the driver. Detectives say additional security camera video or tips from the public will likely be key in identifying the driver.

“If the person who was part of this incident sees the video and recognizes themselves in it, we highly encourage them to contact our detectives and come forward,” Aponte said.