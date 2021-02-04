SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed announced plans Thursday to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

Over the last 24 hours, three large vaccination sites have been unveiled locally to handle the growing demand by those trying to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The other two will be a state-federal collaboration at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and a Berkeley Health Department site in the Golden Gate Fields parking lot.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health Department will oversee the Moscone Center operation in partnership with a consortium of statewide health care organizations: Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health, the California Medical Association, CommonSpirit/Dignity, and Futuro Health.

It will open on Friday and initially serve health care workers and community members ages 65 and older by appointment only and in accordance with California’s prioritization plan.

All vaccinations will be by appointment only on the state’s MyTurn website for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine regardless of health coverage.

“We are working every day to set up systems to get people vaccinated as soon as we have the supply,” Breed said in a release. “I’m thankful to Kaiser Permanente for organizing this consortium, which is working with us to expand our vaccine network through this initiative at Moscone Center.”

The available vaccine supply will determine the number of vaccinations each day. City officials said they hoped to eventually distribute 7,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day at the Moscone site.

“As vaccines come to our city, whether it’s through our Department of Public Health or our private health care partners, we need to do everything we can to move it quickly and efficiently,” Breed said. “I know the consortium members have the experience, clinical expertise, and resources to help us reduce barriers to vaccine access and broaden opportunity for equitable, optimal health and well-being throughout San Francisco.”

Hours of vaccination will initially be limited but will ramp up and be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.