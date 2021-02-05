SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Health officials in Sonoma County announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now being offered for county residents 70 and older at several county clinics, along with Safeway supermarkets.

According to a county statement, 11 Safeway stores in the county will begin offering vaccines starting on Monday. Locations include stores in Guerneville, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Windsor, along with multiple locations in Santa Rosa.

Each Safeway pharmacy would have the capacity to provide 20 vaccinations, five days a week. Officials said appointments are needed.

Vaccinations for those 70 and up will also be offered at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion and the Oakmont Berger Center in Santa Rosa, along with Sonoma Valley High School in Sonoma.

Previously, vaccines were only available to frontline healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 and older.

“So far, thanks to so many of our community-based organizations involved with seniors, we have made progress in getting our most senior residents vaccinated or at least getting them appointments for vaccinations in the near future,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.” While we will continue to reserve some of our appointments and the OptumServe site for those in this age group, we are ready to open up appointments to seniors 70 and above.”

Officials said the OptumServe site at the Rohnert Park Community Center would continue to serve patients 75 and older until further notice.

Additional information, including links to sign up for vaccinations at the above locations can be found at http://socoemergency.org/vaccine or by calling 211.

The county said it is also looking for volunteers, both medical and non-medical, to help out at clinics. Volunteering information can be found at http://socoemergency.org/vaccinevolunteers.