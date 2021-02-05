FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two juveniles were in custody Friday after an armed carjacking in the Target Hub parking lot, a police pursuit, crash and a neighborhood search aided by a California Highway Patrol aircraft with night-vision technology.

Fremont police said officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the Target Hub parking lot at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Once they arrived, the officers were given a description of the carjacked vehicle. They spotted it and a pursuit was initiated. But the officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Blacow Rd & Stevenson Blvd.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., Fremont dispatch received a call that there was a collision on Stevenson Blvd near I-880.

Officers arrived and found the carjacked vehicle and imitated a search of the area for the suspects who had fled the crash scene on foot.

One suspect was located on Strawflower Way and Amethyst Rd; he was taken into custody without further incident.

A CHP airplane was called in to assist with the search and quickly located a second subject hiding in a backyard near the collision scene. The Bearcat and a UAV were used to safely contact the suspect, who surrendered without incident.

Two juvenile suspects were arrested for carjacking and booked at Juvenile Hall. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries from the collision.