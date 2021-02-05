COVID Vaccinations:
Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Oakland Woman Charged With $4.5 Million Pandemic Relief Fraud; Funds Allegedly Used On Luxury Lifestyle
An Oakland woman has been charged with defrauding federal COVID relief programs and using the money obtained to finance a luxury lifestyle, including private jet travel, expensive automobiles and luxury goods.
COVID Vaccine: Clinic Open For Alameda County, Berkeley Residents 75+ In Albany Through Monday
Berkeley and Alameda County residents age 75 and older can sign up for coronavirus vaccinations through Monday, Berkeley city officials said Friday.
Photos: Dismantling Of Cliff House Sign Marks End Of An Era
Patrons of San Francisco's iconic Cliff House restaurant gathered outside the beloved eatery to bid a fond farewell as the restaurant's sign was taken down.
Banged-Up Warriors Go Small, Overpower Mavericks
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116.
Tatum, Celtics Hold Off Curry, Warriors For 111-107 Win
The Celtics withstood another scoring spree by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Tuesday night.
Director Ken Rodgers On Documentary 'Al Davis Vs. The NFL': 'Al Davis Wasn't The Rebel Many People Cast Him As'
A new documentary from ESPN highlights the career of Raiders owner Al Davis and his complicated relationship with former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Expands Sports Empire After Move To Vegas, Buys WNBA's Aces
After moving the Raiders out of the Bay Area, Mark Davis is expanding his sports empire in Las Vegas, buying the Aces from MGM Resorts International.
Liam's List Feb. 5: Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Liam's List Jan. 29: Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Oakland Chef Dishes Up 'Democracy Gumbo' To Celebrate VP-Elect Kamala Harris' Inauguration
An Oakland-based chef is helping to celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's inauguration by dishing up one of her favorite foods, seafood gumbo, many years after they were taught by the same teacher.
Health Officials Offer Tips For A Safe Halloween In The COVID-19 Era
Just days away from Halloween, health officials were offering tips on how to safely celebrate with your children in this era of COVID-19.
Liam's List Oct. 16: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
CDC to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for All UK-to-US Travelers
Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for COVID-19 before departure, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday night.
Blue & Gold Fleet Moves to End Ferry Service to Angel Island From SF
Blue and Gold Fleet service from San Francisco to Angel Island may end due to declining sales, a company spokeswoman said Friday.
COVID Surge: Fearing Deadly Spike In Cases CDC Urges Americans To Cancel Holiday Travel Plans
Kale Culley On The CW’s ‘Walker’: ‘They Told Us Not To Watch The Original Walker, Texas Ranger’
February 5, 2021 at 1:24 pm
DJ Sixsmith
The CW