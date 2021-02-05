RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The parents of a 5-week-old infant, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to Kaiser Hospital-Richmond, have been arrested on murder and child abuse charges, authorities announced Friday.

Richmond police said 35-year-old Ray Ray Darn and 28-year-old Marilyn Northington were being held on murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury charges. Two other small children found with the couple have been taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Family Services.

Investigators said Richmond police received a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from an employee at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel located on Garrity Way.

The caller told police that a couple had rushed out of the hotel with their infant baby telling the employee the child was not breathing and they were going to a hospital.

About 15 minutes later, police got a call from Kaiser Hospital-Richmond reporting that they had a non-breathing 5-week-old infant in their emergency room. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators converged on the hotel and hospital and immediately began an investigation that appeared to be child abuse resulting in death. The child had obvious signs of abuse.

The Marriott Courtyard is currently being utilized by Contra Costa County to assist with housing unsheltered members of our community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Detectives interviewed of both parents. They also met with other witnesses and determined that the parents were responsible for the child’s death and arrested them.

The case remains under investigation. Richmond police ask that any person, who may have any information related to this incident please contact Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755, email him at bhoffman@richmondpd.net or they ca contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS (8177).