SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco woman was assaulted, robbed and her dog taken during a brazen armed robbery as she walked on Hyde St., police revealed Friday.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of Hyde St. at around 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived the victim — a 30-year-old female — told them she was walking her dog when she was approached by three unknown male suspects.

One of the suspects struck the victim in the face multiple times. The victim said she observed a firearm in the suspect’s other hand. The suspect then took the victim’s dog, a grey French Bulldog puppy.



dog napping suspects vehicle (SFPD photo)

The three suspects got into a waiting vehicle being operated by a fourth suspect and fled the scene.

Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat the victim for her injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chloe, the victim’s puppy, is still missing and the suspects are still outstanding.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Robbery Investigators are asking anyone with information – including cell phone or surveillance camera video – regarding this incident to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.