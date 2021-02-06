OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Investigators believe they have identified a person of interest in three brutal assaults that occurred in the Oakland’s Chinatown last Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that the department was thankful to the community for assisting detectives in identifying a person of interest suspected in the assaults after police released video surveillance and photographs to the community and to the news media.

“Even though we are confident with our focus on this person of interest we encourage our community members to remain vigilant at all times,” OPD said in a news release.

The investigation is in its early stages, however, investigators are diligently working to move the case forward to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review and charging.

Investigators revealed that the person of interest has been in custody since Monday — the day following the Chinatown assaults — on an unrelated criminal case.

A rise in robberies in Chinatown has had police on alert. Last Sunday’s assaults were reported at 12:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Harrison Street, causing injuries to each person.

The first incident occurred in the 800 block of Harrison Street. A 91-year-old-man was walking down the street when the suspect came from behind and forcefully pushed the victim to the ground. The victim was injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical attention.

The suspect then approached a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman from behind that were also walking in the 800 block of Harrison Street. The suspect pushed both victims to the ground, resulting in the woman losing consciousness. The man also suffered injury. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on 9th Street from Harrison Street.

Police described the suspect as Black, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

He was wearing a light blue COVID-19 face mask, black hooded sweatshirt colored blue on the bottom half, tan pants and gray tennis shoes with light green soles.

Investigators were asking residents and businesses in the area to check their video surveillance cameras to see if they may have captured the suspect before, during, or after the crimes were committed. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.