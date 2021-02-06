SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There are only two days left until Super Bowl Sunday and this year, the watch parties will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditional trips to the Las Vegas and Tahoe have been cancelled. Office pools are non-existent and large gatherings will be avoided due to concerns of transmitted the virus.

Bay Area restaurants will have their patio areas open, but many say this will be a year to avoid the usual crowds.

“It’s disappointing because we did want to go to Las Vegas. We usually go there, but I really want to be careful,” said Desiree Criddell who lives in Brentwood.

“The excitement is still there except for I don’t get to bet my squares where I normally go to a Super Bowl party,” added Walnut Creek resident Rick Hummel.

“It’s like another holiday, it’s basically a holiday, so this year it’s going to be a challenge,” said Maurice Perkins of Pleasant Hill.

Health experts are worried that after a few drinks, people could let their guard down and that could cause an increase in COVID cases.

During his weekly COVId-19 briefing, state health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned California residents not to gather in large groups and only watch the game with people you know.

He said that the deadly surge began in the fall sparked by large Halloween gatherings — that was the “beginning of a surge that led to a lot of death in California — a really hard and dark period.”

“We now have another opportunity to keep our guard up and prevent the beginning of another story of increased cases,” he said, after updating that infection rates have dropped to under 25 per 100,000 people in over a dozen counties in California. “We want to make sure that the Super Bowl does not become that next big spread event.”

Some people said they were giving up on trying to have a memorable Super Bowl this year and are already looking ahead toward more traditional gatherings next year.

“Big party for me on Super Bowl next year, that’s for sure. Everyone’s invited, you’re all invited!” said Alex Jones from Danville.