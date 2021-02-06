(CBSLA/CBS Local) – A woman accused of trying to break into the Malibu home of NFL legend Joe Montana last September and kidnap his 9-month-old granddaughter was released from jail Friday morning.

Sodsai Dalzell, 39, was released from jail at around 4:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information page. The charges against her were also dismissed, the LASD website read.

It’s unclear why the charges were dropped.

Dalzell was arrested on the evening of Sept. 26 after Montana flagged down sheriff’s deputies in 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway and reported that a woman had walked into their home and taken a baby from a playpen.

The suspect allegedly walked upstairs with the child, where Montana and his wife confronted her and attempted to de-escalate the situation. A tussle ensued, and Montana’s wife was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms, the sheriff’s department said.

Dalzell ran away, but was later caught in the area, LASD reported. Cell phone video showed Dalzell being arrested along the PCH.

She later plead not guilty to one count each of attempted kidnapping of a child under 14 and first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

She was being held on $200,000 bail prior to her release Friday.