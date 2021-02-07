COVID Vaccinations:
Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Latest Headlines
SF Police Chief Hails 'Team Effort' Finding Children Abducted in Stolen DoorDash Delivery Vehicle
Two small children were abducted in a stolen minivan late Saturday night, taken while their father was making a DoorDash food delivery in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, and discovered safe hours later inside the still running vehicle in a driveway across town.
Small Earthquake Rattles Hills Above Milpitas Sunday Afternoon
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Milpitas Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Photos: Dismantling Of Cliff House Sign Marks End Of An Era
Patrons of San Francisco's iconic Cliff House restaurant gathered outside the beloved eatery to bid a fond farewell as the restaurant's sign was taken down.
Golden State Warriors
Curry, Doncic Duel As Mavericks Top Warriors 134-132
Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry who scored 57 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 134-132 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Banged-Up Warriors Go Small, Overpower Mavericks
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116.
Raiders
Raiders Great Charles Woodson Elected to Hall of Fame on 1st Ballot
Charles Woodson, the Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Director Ken Rodgers On Documentary 'Al Davis Vs. The NFL': 'Al Davis Wasn't The Rebel Many People Cast Him As'
A new documentary from ESPN highlights the career of Raiders owner Al Davis and his complicated relationship with former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Liam's List Feb. 5: Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Liam's List Jan. 29: Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Oakland Chef Dishes Up 'Democracy Gumbo' To Celebrate VP-Elect Kamala Harris' Inauguration
An Oakland-based chef is helping to celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's inauguration by dishing up one of her favorite foods, seafood gumbo, many years after they were taught by the same teacher.
Health Officials Offer Tips For A Safe Halloween In The COVID-19 Era
Just days away from Halloween, health officials were offering tips on how to safely celebrate with your children in this era of COVID-19.
Liam's List Oct. 16: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
CDC to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for All UK-to-US Travelers
Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for COVID-19 before departure, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday night.
Blue & Gold Fleet Moves to End Ferry Service to Angel Island From SF
Blue and Gold Fleet service from San Francisco to Angel Island may end due to declining sales, a company spokeswoman said Friday.
COVID Surge: Fearing Deadly Spike In Cases CDC Urges Americans To Cancel Holiday Travel Plans
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 4:59 pm