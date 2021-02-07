SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two small children were abducted in a stolen SUV late Saturday night, taken while their father was making a DoorDash food delivery in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, and discovered safe hours later inside the still running vehicle in a driveway across town.

The children appeared frightened, but uninjured and were taken to a local hospital accompanied by their mother to be given a check up.

Meanwhile, the children’s father — Jeffery Fang — remained at the scene in San Francisco’s Bayview District, assisting police.

“The police informed me that they found the car and found the children inside,” he said. “At that moment it was just, elation that they are found…It’s a bad dream, I’m glad its nearing an end.”

Police said Fang had left the engine running while making a food delivery at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jackson Street, with his two children — a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — inside.

“I pulled into the driveway of the condo building, doing a quick delivery,” Fang said of the incident. “The apartment is really close inside — I don’t have to go far. I went in a minute, come out, I see a stranger in my car, because I knew it was going to be quick I didn’t turn my car off.”

“My kids are inside. My youngest was sleeping and my second child was watching an in-car DVD…I came out, a guy was in my driver’s seat. I went up to him, yanked the car door open to say get out. I reached under his arm and tried to grab him out. He proceeded to put in reverse trying to shake me. I did not give in.”

“Seeing that I was not going to give up…he left the car. But in the process, he took my phone and then proceeded to run to his getaway car with his accomplice so I chase after him for my phone. I struggled with the accomplice and the getaway driver — the two of them — in their car for two blocks. They gave me my phone back and I tried to get back here (to the van) as soon as I could. I didn’t realize they had circled back and took my car anyway.”

Police issued an Amber Alert and an intense search was launched throughout the city. At approximately 1:00 a.m., two officers assigned to Bayview Station located the minivan on the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview District. The children were inside, the engine was still running.

While the search was on, Fang said he and his wife were living a nightmare.

“It’s years for me, every minute was excruciating…It’s a happy close to an unfortunate episode.”

Police had not released any information on the suspects by early Sunday.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the SFPD Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

“I’m happy the children have been found. The kids are being given a look right now to make sure they are okay,” Fang said. “Tons of gratitude for the public for the outpouring of support and helping out. Words can’t express how much I appreciate everything the citizens who pitched in to help and most importantly the SFPD — their speedy response in trying to locate (the children)…It brings warmth to show the humanity of it all.”