SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco man, who is also a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, has been arrested in connection with last month’s deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Daniel Goodwyn was arrested at his family’s home in Texas on January 29, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Goodwyn faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the FBI complaint, Goodwyn was captured on a livestream of the January 6 siege from far-right extremist Anthime Gionet, who is also known as “Baked Alaska.” The complaint said Goodwyn, who was wearing a cap with Trump slogan “Make America Great Again” and dark sunglasses, walked up to Gionet’s camera and identified himself.

Goodwyn posted on his Instagram account that he was inside the Capitol, but “didn’t break or take anything.”

Retired FBI special agent Matthew Young told KPIX 5 that’s no excuse under the law.

“Even if you’re not an organizer, if you follow somebody in like that you’re just as guilty as the person who organized it,” Young said. “That’s how the conspiracy laws work so, if you’re any part of it, you get charged with all of it.”

KPIX 5 reported last month that among Goodwyn’s social media posts were images of the Proud Boys logo and a post where Goodwyn wrote that he was heading to Washington to take part in the events last month. He also posted a rant on Twitter after he was ticketed for refusing to wear a face mask on a Muni bus.

The Chronicle reported that Goodwyn is in custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Goodwyn is among more than 200 people who have been charged in connection with the siege, which took place when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as a joint session of Congress was held to certify Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the attack.