MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting an ordinance Tuesday that would bar rent increases for the rest of the year.

The ban would cover parts of the county hit hardest by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to county officials.

Proposed by the Community Development Agency, the ordinance would prevent residential rent increases through Dec. 31, 2021 in Marin City and northern parts of West Marin.

The board will hear another request from the agency to help renters. The agency is seeking $7.6 million in Emergency Rental Assistance from the U.S. Treasury Department. The request would authorize county staff to consider the allocation and the process for distribution of funds.

The board will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9.

See more information, including to read the agenda and directions how to watch the meeting online, at https://www.marincounty.org/depts/bs/meeting-archive.

