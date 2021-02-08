WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) – A new vaccination site for Santa Cruz County residents opened on Monday in Watsonville.
The new site, located in the council chambers of Old City Hall (250 Main St.), will operate Thursday through Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer 210 vaccination appointments per day.
Currently, the county is offering vaccine appointments to all health care workers, residents 75 years and older and residents 65 years and older who live in the 95019, 95076 and 95077 zip codes, as those are some of the hardest-hit areas with higher COVID-19 positivity rates.
“Vaccines administered to elderly residents are 300 times more likely to save a life than one administered to healthy adults under age 50,” county spokesman Jason Hoppin said.
The new site is a partnership between the county’s public health division, OptumServe, whose staff will administer vaccines, and the city of Watsonville, which will provide the venue.
Vaccines are available by appointments only and can be made online at http://myoptumserve.com/covid19 or by calling (877) 218-0381.
For more COVID-19 vaccine information in Santa Crux County, visit https://www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirusvaccine.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.