NOVATO (CBS SF) — One person was dead and another taken to the hospital with moderate burns Monday after a 2-alarm fire heavily damaged two homes in a Novato mobile home park, authorities said.

Novato Fire Department said crews responded to numerous calls reporting a fire around 7 a.m. at the Armstrong Mobile Home Park located at 1530 Armstrong Ave.

Novato Fire District units are operating at a Structure Fire 🔥 at the Armstrong Mobile home park. Fire is now under control, please avoid the area. @SRFD @MarinSheriff are assisting with suppression efforts. pic.twitter.com/1LNmtGynyO — Novato Fire District (@NovatoFireDist) February 8, 2021

Arriving crews found one mobile home completely engulfed in flames and a second one on fire. Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet told the Marin IJ that the residents of one of the mobile homes were awakened by the fire and attempted to escape.

One resident was declared dead at the scene with the other rushed to the hospital. The identity of the resident killed was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Marin County coroner.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. One home was completely destroyed with the second heavily damaged.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.