SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were searching for a suspect vehicle after reports of shots fired and a related collision in the Lower Haight neighborhood late Monday morning.

According to a release from the SFPD’s Park Station, on Monday morning shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area near the intersection of Buchanan and Herman Streets. Arriving officers found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into fencing near that intersection as well as spent shell casings.

Police later located the driver of the vehicle who said that he was driving his vehicle when he and his passenger were shot at by an unknown suspect in a black vehicle. The second vehicle fled the scene.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the fence. He and his passenger both fled the scene following the collision, police said.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. Authorities did not have provide any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle aside from the suspect vehicle being black in color.