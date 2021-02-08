SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose police officers were in standoffs Monday morning with suspects in two separate incidents — one a domestic disturbance in the Willow Glen neighborhood and the second with a burglary suspect inside a home on Primm Ave.

Police said officers responded at 4:08 a.m. to the home on Primm Ave. A burglary suspect had entered a home early Monday morning and has refused to come out. The home was evacuated.

No other details were immediately available.

Meanwhile, a domestic disturbance suspect who was barricaded inside a Willow Glen neighborhood strip mall. Police said officers responded to a family domestic dispute call at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meridian Ave.

The suspect involved in the disturbance refused to leave the mall at police command. Additional officers were called to the scene and a standoff has ensued.

No other information has been released as to if the suspect is armed and if there was anyone else in the businesses.

Meridian Avenue was closed between Minnesota Ave and Alta Glen Dr.