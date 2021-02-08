SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver of a speeding car was killed in a fiery crash in San Jose Sunday, police said.

San Jose police said the crash happened at 2:00 a.m. in the area of S. Jackson Ave. and Bambi lane in East San Jose. Officers who responded to the single-vehicle crash found the car fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was not able to be rescued from the flaming wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Jackson Ave. at a high-rate of speed toward Interstate Highway 680 when it veered off the roadway, crashing head-on into a concrete pillar directly underneath I-680.

Speed was suspected as a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver’s identity was withheld and would be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after the notification of next of kin.

It was the fourth fatal traffic collision and fourth victim of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.